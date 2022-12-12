BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Big changes are afoot for Bakersfield’s oldest Jewish community: B’nai Jacob is changing locations, and its synagogue has been sold.

Bakersfield City Councilman Bob Smith and son Austin Smith’s Sage Equities have acquired the B’nai Jacob synagogue at 17th and S Streets, along the city’s Mill Creek linear park. Their plan: Raze the 65-year-old house of worship and its adjacent offices and classrooms and bring the downtown area yet more high-density housing.

But B’nai Jacob is not going away. In fact synagogue leaders say they hope this is the start of a rebirth. For now B’nai Jacob, from the conservative wing of Judaism, is holding services at northeast Bakersfield’s Temple Beth-El, which is a member of the Reform wing.

Howard Silver has been a member of B’Nai Jacob for 40 years, and in fact, has served as its lay rabbi for much of that time. And, at 86, he is still full of optimism.

“If you don’t have belief and faith, you don’t have very much going for you,” he said. “What goes around comes around and I truly believe things are gonna happen and we’ll start up all over again.

Temple Beth-El Rabbi Jonathan Klein – who has been doing double duty and leading B’nai Jacob on an interim basis – says

his board is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve a lease agreement with its sister congregation.

“Both Beth-El and B’nai Jacob are congregations that have been built on the idea of building community with an investment from its members to create a larger vision for the Jewish people,” he said.

B’nai Jacob is Kern County’s oldest Jewish congregation and the only one representing conservative Judaism. It traces its roots to well before 1915, when it was incorporated. Local Jewish families first met in private homes and later at the Woman’s Club. Among its earliest members: County supervisor Henry Jastro.

The synagogue tucked away behind a Truxtun Avenue hotel, a block north of the Beale Memorial Library was built in 1957. But female and elderly members of the synagogue were increasingly uneasy with downtown’s homeless problem along Mill Creek, especially at night, and though the building was paid for long ago, its aging design was a maintenance challenge.

B’nai Jacob members hope to build a new synagogue sometime in the next two years – perhaps downtown, perhaps in west Bakersfield. It’s far too early to say.

Meanwhile, Sage Equities is increasingly a downtown redevelopment force to be reckoned with, with 17th Place townhomes thriving at 18th and N streets, the Cue, a four-story, 49-unit development at 18th and Q, which could open as soon as January, and a third project in the beginning stages of construction, at 20th and P streets, where the Sinaloa restaurant, now razed, stood for decades. And, now, a fourth project.

So, coming at some point in the future to the location where B’Nai Jacob’s location once stood: More downtown housing.