Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger to perform ‘live’ on ‘The Voice’ tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight is a huge night for Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger as he continues his journey on NBC’s “The Voice.”

For the first time in the competition, the local pastor will perform “live” before a national audience, but he needs your help to move on.

It has been an incredible ride for Jim Ranger on Season 19 of “The Voice.” After getting a three-chair turn in the blind auditions, Ranger chose country superstar coach Blake Shelton. Ranger went on to win the Battle Round and last week, the Knockouts. This “humble and kind” Bakersfield pastor performs in the Live Show with all of America watching.

So, is he nervous?

“If you don’t think this is awesome, you need lessons in awesome because this has to make you nervous. I’m getting to do something right now that very few humans get to experience and those nerves for me – it signifies a really big moment that i’m getting to be a part of,” Ranger said.

Ranger has a lot of support here in Bakersfield, with various signs and billboards that have been popping up around town. It’s a similar scene in and around Ranger’s birthplace of Newport, Arkansas, where he still has family.

Now it’s our chance to show Jim Ranger some love and help vote him through to the next round.

“I can’t even tell you how much I love the support and now going into this, this is where we all get to be a part of it, it’s not just people watching now it’s everyone getting to be a part of it,” Ranger said.

There are a few ways you can vote. You can vote on “The Voice” app, NBC’s website or through Google Assistant. You can vote until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Watch “The Voice” tonight at 8 p.m. on KGET TV-17.