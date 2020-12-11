Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger readies for Monday night’s ‘The Voice’ finale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s full speed ahead for Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger as he gears up for next week’s season finale of NBC’s “The Voice.”

The 38-year-old pastor made it to the top 5 after his performance of “Without You.” Ranger spoke with 17’s Tami Mlcoch between rehearsals for three songs he’ll be performing next week.

“We’re constantly shooting right now, they tried to warn us over and over, finale week is busy, you gotta pace yourself, make sure you get sleep when you can, all this stuff,” Ranger said. “It’s kind of like trying to explain to someone what having kids is like before they have kids and the reality sets in, ‘wow this is busy.’ But this is what we signed up for.”

Ranger says he and coach Blake Shelton are working on something “epic” for the finale.

“The Voice” airs Monday at 8 p.m. on KGET with the winner announced Tuesday night.