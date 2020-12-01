Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger performs on ‘The Voice’ live shows, needs votes to move on

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger performed live Monday night on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Ranger sang “Rumor” by Brice Lee. Ranger’s coach, Blake Shelton, gave the musician praise, telling Ranger he could make it to the finale of the show. KGET’s Tami Mlcoch caught up with Ranger after the live show in Los Angeles to get his reaction of Monday night’s performance.

“It was so intense, I mean you walk out there and the stage is massive and everyone’s looking at you, but man, once the band kicked in it was so good and it was spectacular,” Ranger said. “It was the coolest experience.”

Those interested in helping Ranger move on to the semi-finals can vote on NBC’s website, “The Voice” app, or through Google Assistant. Supporters have until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning to cast their votes. To find out if Ranger moves on, tune into “The Voice” Tuesday night for the results show on TV-17.