Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger is thankful for his time on ‘The Voice’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger is back home following his incredible run on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Ranger was the runner-up on the show as part of Team Blake Shelton. The Bakersfield pastor said he was thankful for the experience of being on the show.

“There is zero negative anything to come out of this,” Ranger said. “It was 100% the ride of a life, I got to see this thing through and I left there nothing but just humbled and grateful and I got to experience a bucket list item, like something that’s truly a once in a lifetime kind of thing.”

Ranger says he’ll now take some much needed time with his family and then it’s back to making music.