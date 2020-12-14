Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger is ready to perform in ‘The Voice’ finale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The finale of season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice” airs Monday night on KGET and Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger is looking to be the big winner.

So far, it’s been an incredible ride for the Bakersfield pastor.

Last week, Jim Ranger performed “Without You” and earned enough votes to make to Monday’s finale. How does he plan on topping that performance?

“Luckily I have nothing to do with the creative part of the show,” Ranger said. “I’m just about the music so I’m putting all the pressure on that team, they can figure out how to top it, but me and Blake are coming up with some really fun stuff to make sure we follow up this week with something pretty epic, and I think it’s going to be just that. I’m really excited about that.”

Ranger will pergorm two songs on Monday night and a duet with coach Blake Shelton on Tuesday night.

“The Voice” finale begins Monday night at 8 p.m. on KGET with the winner announced Tuesday.