Bakersfield’s Inaugural Public Safety Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Station One showed off their day-to-day routine Saturday morning in downtown Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Fire Department Bakersfield Police and Hall Ambulance participated in the inaugural Public Safety Day.

Firefighters scaled down walls, gave live demonstrations of the jaws of life, plus BPD’s Bomb Squad and SWAT team were also there to give the community a glimpse into the equipment used.

And, Sparky the Fire Dog also made an appearance for a photo-op with the kids.