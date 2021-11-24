Bakersfield’s holiday grease collection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is here, feasts will take place, while cooking oil and grease will pile up in homes across Bakersfield, the city is offering to help discard those leftover nuisances.

The annual grease collection event is for Bakersfield residents within the city limits and gives residents a safe way to dispose of small and large amounts of cooking oil and grease, rather than pouring it down your sink’s drain.

The grease collection will kick off on Nov. 29 and will run through Jan. 7.

The city will discard of leftover grease and cooking oil for free. They do ask residents to collect grease and cooking oil in sealed containers before dropping it off at the collection locations.

You can drop off your grease and cooking oil at either of these locations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

City of Bakersfield Wastewater Treatment Plant 3 at 6901 McCutchen Road

North of River Sanitary District Main Office at 204 Universe Avenue

The collection sites will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

For more information call the Wastewater Division at 661-326-3249.