BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to a recent survey from the Chamber of Commerce website, Bakersfield ranked #24 out of 170 cities with the largest gender pay gaps in the country.

Nationwide, the pay gap between men and women is about $11,165. The study found full-time year-round working women earn about 82% of what their male counterparts earn, according to the Census Bureau. Men make an average of $60,428 while women workers earn $49,584.

Bakersfield has a gender pay gap of $14,894, which is 33% higher than the national average of $11,165.

Below are Bakersfield’s pay gap highlights:

Median Earnings:

Men: $60,617

Women: $45,723

Pay gap: $14,894

Median earnings for workers with Bachelor’s Degree:

Men: $84,746

Women: $61,720

Pay gap with Bachelor’s Degree: $20,026

California cities dominated the top 10 list, such as: Sunnyvale (#1), Huntington Beach (#6), Fremont (#7), Irvine (#9) and San Francisco (#10).