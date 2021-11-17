Bakersfield’s Corbin Burnes wins NL Cy Young Award

Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield born and raised, Corbin Burnes grew up on the northwest baseball fields and now he has won the 2021 Cy Young Award and 17 News spoke with his father on the excitement that goes with it.

While Burnes and his wife are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Santa Monica, he has also his first Cy Young Award.

Rick Burnes, Corbin’s father, said if someone told him that Corbin was going to break records and make baseball history and be nominated for the Cy Young, he would said “well that would be great … but how realistic is that” but watching it happen was a totally different experience.

“It’s definitely surreal when you sitting there watching it happen, like when he did 10 strike outs in a row, which tied the MLB record. He didn’t even realize he had done it. They threw the ball out and he just like what did you do with that baseball, I like that baseball, ” said Rick.

“At the end of the day, he is still your kid. At one point your watching a major league pitcher create history and break records but at the same time it’s still the little kid you watched grow up at age five playing baseball and you reflect a lot about that stuff as well.”

Even if Corbin didn’t win the Cy Young Award, it’s still an honor to be in that position said Rick.

“So, just to be talked about in that group and be part of it, you know, it would be fantastic.”

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning in Game 1 of baseball’s National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Zach Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies were the other candidates.

This season, Burnes led the majors in ERA, strikeout rate at 36% and strikeout-to-walk ratio at 6.88 after totaling 234 strikeouts in 167 innings.

The Cy Young Award goes to the best pitcher from the American League and National League each season. The pitchers are chosen by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America prior to the postseason. Pitchers are judged on a weighted points system by the association.

The Cy Young Award was first awarded in 1956, but only one pitcher would get the award. That changed in 1967 when it was decided that one pitcher from each league would be awarded on their performance.