Bakersfield’s biggest Bengals fan shares football with family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s not Raiders black or 49ers red, but there’s a good amount of blue and gold in the Golden Empire.

The Rams, a Southern California team in a Southern California Super Bowl, will have thousands of supporters blanketing bars across Kern County.

And the Bengals? Well, the Bengals will have Chad Garcia.

“I would say honestly, in Bakersfield, legit Bengals fans?” Garcia said. “Maybe a dozen. Including my family.”

It’s a family affair for Chad, a Californian who became a Bengals fan after his great-grandmother mistakenly gifted him team pajamas.

“It was just, ‘Chad’s a Bengals fan!’ I never even got to pick,” Garcia said. “I can honestly thank my great-grandma for doing this.”

He’s used to sticking out like a sore thumb among a sea of other-colored jerseys. He says it’s brought him closer to folks, during his tours in Afghanistan and here at home.

“I would be at sports bars, or at houses, or at home, and people would be texting me or surrounding me in these venues,” Garcia said. “Supporting me, the only guy in the place rooting for the Bengals, and then, you know…”

And then, the disappointments. The miscues. The first-round playoff exits.

“The biggest letdown in the world is hearing a room full of people go, ‘Aww. So close,’” Garcia said. “It just became normal to me.”

There’s been no letdown this year — not yet.

Win or lose in the Super Bowl, though the Garcias would prefer they win — they might get a trip to Disneyland — the team will remain a string, weaving generations of Garcias together.

“These teams become a part of your family,” Garcia said. “My baby girl, my granddaughter, we’re all invested in the Cincinnati Bengals and have been for over 30 years.”