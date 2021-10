BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Streets Division will begin its annual leaf collection starting Monday and lasting through the first week of February.

City residents during that time can rake leaves into the street adjacent to the curb and gutter, and are asked to leave 2 feet of space to allow for proper drainage.

The leaves will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or longer if necessary, according to a city news release. No other debris will be collected.