BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual State of the Air report from the American Lung Association shows Bakersfield as having some of the worst air quality in the U.S.

The report released Wednesday shows Bakersfield ranked No. 1 for being the most polluted metropolitan area in America in terms of unhealthy days of particle pollution beating out Fresno.

“We are happy to bring up air quality this time every year,” Heather Heinks of San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said.

“It is important to talk about and know where the pollution in your area comes from, but in this report, we always get a failing grade. And this report doesn’t show the progress we have been making year over year.”

Heinks says Bakersfield and the surrounding area is surrounded by mountains. The mountains form “an invisible lid” holding down the pollution created in the valley.

Forest fires are a big issue contributing to major pollution.

“What you should really be aware of is wildfires, particulate matter, definitely on the Fourth of July, but anytime we have a wildfire in the valley,” Heinks said.

“When you inhale that you are breathing in fine particles that travel into your lungs and into your blood streams that impact your health negatively.”

Residents should consider making a few changes to their daily routines.

“On daily basis, you probably pop open your cell phone and check the weather. Make air quality part of that daily routine,” Heinks said.

Cutting back on drive times can help too. Making multiple stops while running errands can reduce miles out on the road Heinks said.

The American Lung Association is also pushing for zero-emission technologies and healthier transportation to help clear the air. The group is calling on President Joe Biden to move forward on several measures to clean up air pollution nationwide.

You can learn more about the region’s air quality daily at the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s website.