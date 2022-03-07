BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield’s inaugural Restaurant Week will show off what local restaurants have to offer starting Friday.

The event will run for eight days from March 11 through March 18.

Diners will have to register for a mobile pass online to get access to Restaurant Week-exclusive menus and prices from participating restaurants, according to the website. Those with mobile passes will also get entered for a chance to win $100 with those who check in to three locations will get a chance to win $250, the website said.

Participating restaurants:

Cafe Smitten

El Portal West Mexican Grill & Cantina

Jakes Original Tex Mex Cafe

Locale

Moo Creamery

Nuestro Mexico Lounge

Nuestro Mexico Restaurant

Nuestro Mexico Tacos and Bar

Pappy’s Coffee Shop

Porkchop and Bubba’s BBQ

Salty’s BBQ & Catering

Smitten

Sonder

Temblor Brewing Company

For more information on the event, visit the website.