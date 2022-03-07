BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield’s inaugural Restaurant Week will show off what local restaurants have to offer starting Friday.
The event will run for eight days from March 11 through March 18.
Diners will have to register for a mobile pass online to get access to Restaurant Week-exclusive menus and prices from participating restaurants, according to the website. Those with mobile passes will also get entered for a chance to win $100 with those who check in to three locations will get a chance to win $250, the website said.
Participating restaurants:
- Cafe Smitten
- El Portal West Mexican Grill & Cantina
- Jakes Original Tex Mex Cafe
- Locale
- Moo Creamery
- Nuestro Mexico Lounge
- Nuestro Mexico Restaurant
- Nuestro Mexico Tacos and Bar
- Pappy’s Coffee Shop
- Porkchop and Bubba’s BBQ
- Salty’s BBQ & Catering
- Smitten
- Sonder
- Temblor Brewing Company
For more information on the event, visit the website.