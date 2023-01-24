BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Mega Millions mystery has finally been resolved.

Lottery officials confirmed with 17’s Robert Price that the person who claimed a Mega Millions ticket that matched five of six numbers is named Susan Cortez. The ticket was purchased on July 15 at an Albertsons on Mount Vernon Avenue when the jackpot at the time was $480 million.

Cortez bought the ticket from a vending machine inside the store, officials said. The ticket matching five numbers was worth just under $1 million.

Winners looking to claim a lottery prize have 180 days from the drawing to do it.

State lottery officials would not confirm if Cortez lives in Bakersfield or if she was passing through and tried her luck.