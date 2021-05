BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After having to cancel the end of their 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra (BYSO) is excited to invite the community to their first outdoor concert since their hiatus.

The concert is Friday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and will feature student soloists from the orchestra and winners of BYSO’s concerto competition.

For additional information you can head to BYSO’s website.