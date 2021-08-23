Bakersfield Youth Commission seeking applicants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Youth Commission is seeking applicants for the 2021-22 school year to identify concerns and needs of local youth.

Each member of the city council appoints two members from their respective wards to the commission, and the mayor appoints two from anywhere in the city. Applicants must be city residents, in high school and maintain “as close to a 3.0 grade point average as possible,” according to a city news release.

The Youth Commission’s purpose is to address needs related to recreational opportunities, park amenities, student safety and volunteer opportunities with the city.

Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall North, 1600 Truxtun Ave. or online here.