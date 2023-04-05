BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Baseball Association has been preparing for the day when it can welcome young baseball players onto its restored fields.

Weather pushed the original April 1 opening back, and now the association is scrambling to make sure the recent theft of a lawn mower doesn’t threaten the new date of April 15.

“It’s like taking bread off of table from one of these kids that are hungry,” coach and volunteer Salvador Uribe said.

“There are a lot of kids that want to play and for us to move dates around for them to not play on opening day it’s really a setback.”

President of Greenfield Baseball Association Phillip Martinez said this is a hard setback to work around when the lawn mower was purchased just a month before it was stolen and was making a big difference.

“Kids will come up to me and say ‘Coach or Phillip it looks so good’ you know and that’s something I don’t want them to lose track of happiness,” Martinez said. “We’re not only doing it for the community and the kids, but we’re also doing it for our sons and daughters too, so it means a lot to us.”

Martinez said he won’t let this ruin what these kids deserve — a chance to play on these new fields.

“We’re going to keep going, we’re not going to stop, we’re not going to give up,” Martinez said.

The Greenfield baseball association has started a GoFundMe to replace the stolen one. If you have any information about the lawn mower, contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office or call 661-861-3110.