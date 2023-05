BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is collecting American flags to be retired now through June 9th.

The first 100 used or tattered flags turned into KGET will receive a new flag for free.

Bakersfield Young Marines spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Guess joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about a special event they will be doing with some retired flags on June 2.

Flags can be dropped off at our studios at 2120 L Street during business hours.