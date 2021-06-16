Bakersfield World War II veteran looking for 101 birthday wishes for his 101st birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local veteran is getting ready to celebrate another major milestone and is asking for some help to make it even more special.

Honor Flight Kern County posted a photo of Bob who will turn 101 on Friday. Bob is asking for 101 birthday wishes be sent to him to celebrate.

Honor Flight says Bob survived the Pearl Harbor attack and nine invasions in all when he served in the Navy between 1941 and 1945.

You can wish Bob a happy birthday by video by sending it to bkdriverwalk@gmail.com.