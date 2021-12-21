Bakersfield World War II veteran Betty Pitre dies at age 106

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Betty Pitre, Bakersfield World War II veteran, died at age 106 on Tuesday.

Pitre was born on Oct. 29, 1915. She served in the Navy from 1942 to 1945 working as a communication specialist in Washington D.C.

Lili Marsh, Honor Flight Kern County executive director, said Pitre will be missed in a recent social media post.

“I am saddened to report that our 106 [year-old] beautiful Betty Pitre has gone to meet God. She has a very special Place I just know it,” she wrote.

Marsh also thanked those who helped celebrate Pitre’s birthday every year. From parades to riding in a firetruck, the Honor Flight Kern County and the surrounding community organized Pitre’s last birthday in October.

“Next year was going to be a side car in a motorcycle. That one you will do in heaven Sweet girl,” Mash wrote.