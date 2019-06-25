Bakersfield won’t want to ‘L’Eggo’ of visiting food truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Expect to be struck by the rapturous smell of melted butter and maple syrup if visiting your local Walmart this week.

Eggo Waffle Bar trucks are traveling across the country, and making multiple stops in Bakersfield, to spread the gospel of dough cooked crisp in an iron. It’s unclear how many toppings will be offered, but social media posts from other locations prominently feature ice cream.

Following are upcoming times and Walmart locations where the trucks will make their appearance: