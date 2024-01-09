BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Organizers of the Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference announced this year’s keynote speaker, and she’s someone you may recognize from TV shows and movies.

This year’s keynote speaker is actress, author and activist Marlee Matlin, who lost much of her hearing at the age of 18 months.

Organizers say Matlin’s keynote speech at the 34th Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference will be “uplifting and inspiring.”

“It’s really just a day of education networking, inspirational speakers,” said Deanna Blaise, Chairwoman of the Women’s Business Conference.

This year’s Women’s Business Conference is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30 a.m. at the Mechanics Bank Theater, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield. The event will feature 25 workshops and much more.

For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.