BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Women Riders are set to host the first annual Bakersfield Halloween Benefit Ride to raise funds for student scholarships for Bakersfield College’s CalWORKS program, according to organizers.

The Oct. 29 ride will begin at 12:45 p.m. at the Park and Ride located on McKee Road and will wind through scenic routes and cruise through downtown Bakersfield, Hart Memorial Park and will end at Bakersfield College.

The ride will cost $20 per person and is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts of all skill levels.