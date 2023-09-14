BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One lucky slot player was able to turn some pocket change into a big payday.

Casino officials say the Bakersfield woman, only identified as Jessica, won $10,678.63 on an 80-cent bet at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville last month.

The casino announced other winners as well.

Leticia from Pixley won $15,293.70 on the Triple Double Blazing 7 slot machine, according to officials.

Lindsay won $15,293.70 on the Mad Mountain Riches slot machine.

Casino officials say 19,553 jackpots have been paid from the month of August. In total, Eagle Mountain Casino has awarded over $46 million in 2023.