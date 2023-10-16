BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman was killed in a crash in the Visalia area involving an unoccupied Caltrans dump truck on Highway 99 Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers were dispatched to southbound Highway 99 south of Avenue 96 in the Visalia area around 7:22 a.m. Sunday, the agency said in a release.

Officers say a 39-year-old woman from Bakersfield was driving a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander when she approached an unoccupied Caltrans dump truck that was parked within the center median.

For an unknown reason, the driver crossed over the cones and crashed into the rear of the Caltrans dump truck and sustained fatal injuries.

CHP says the dump truck was parked within a repair zone that is utilized for guardrail repairs at its location.

The crash is under investigation.