Bakersfield woman killed in suspected DUI crash on Hwy. 43

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old Bakersfield woman was killed on Sunday in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 43.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 12:02 a.m., it received a call of a solo crash on Highway 43 south of Munzer Road. When officers arrived, they determined that a 1999 Ford was heading southbound on the 43 when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The department said the Ford traveled off the roadway onto the west dirt shoulder and rolled into a utility pole. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

The CHP said alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation.