Bakersfield woman indicted on bank fraud charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has returned a four-count indictment against a Bakersfield woman accused of obtaining checks stolen from the mail, altering the payee name and depositing them into her own and associates’ accounts.

If convicted, Amanda Joy Nash, 31, faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott, Eastern District of California.

The alleged crimes occurred between Aug. 20, 2017, and March 6, 2018.