BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale.

Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, of Bakersfield was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and Bancroft Drive, according to CHP.

She was declared dead at the scene.

CHP and medical personnel responded to 50-year-old man was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, with Carberry riding passenger, north in the fast lane of North Chester Avenue at a high rate of speed, officials said. Gannon Stane, 23, of Bakersfield, was driving a Subaru west on Bancroft Drive, according to officials.

The motorcyclist turned right on North Chester Avenue. As Stane entered the second lane, the motorcycle veered to the right into the second lane where it hit the front left door of the Subaru, deputies said.

The rider and the passenger of the motorcycle were ejected from the motorcycle, landed on the roadway and sustained fatal injuries.

The identity of the driver will be released at a later time.