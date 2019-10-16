Woman has been missing since July 2018: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 24-year-old woman known to frequent Wasco, Bakersfield and Shafter has been missing since mid-July of last year, according to sheriff’s officials.

Cassandra Flores was last heard from on July 20, 2018, in Bakersfield.

She’s described as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, weighing 120 pounds, black hair, brown eyes with tattoos of a rose on her right shoulder, “KC” above her left eye and other tattoos on her left neck and chest.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.