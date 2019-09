NEW YORK CITY — Kathy Jacobs from Bakersfield, Calif. is celebrating her 70th birthday with a first-time trip to New York City and a makeover!

Jacobs was one of two lucky ladies plucked from the TODAY plaza for the first Ambush Makeover of the fall season.

Jacobs told the TODAY Show she has ten grandkids and three daughters — meaning that with her busy lifestyle, she couldn’t prioritize her wardrobe.

You won’t want to miss her amazing transformation!

You can watch the full segment here.