BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman died after being ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash on Roberts Lane Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers were dispatched to the crash on Roberts Lane, east of Sequoia Drive, just after 9:30 p.m. A man driving a 2002 Ford, traveling south on Sequoia Drive, made an unsafe turn onto eastbound Roberts Lane and the right tire of the Ford hit the south concrete curb, causing the vehicle to overturn, officers said.

During the rollover, the front passenger, Christina Rubio, 53, of Bakersfield, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. Rubio was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officers said.

The 39-year-old driver had minor injuries and wore a seat belt. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, according to CHP.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.