BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash Sunday on Highway 99 killed a Bakersfield woman, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to northbound Highway 99, just south of Sherwood Avenue, for reports of a pickup truck off the roadway and debris in the road at about 5:17 a.m.

According to CHP, a 23-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a 2014 Chevrolet traveling on Highway 99 when she came to a full stop in the second traffic lane, just south of Sherwood Avenue.

For unknown reasons, her vehicle lights were turned off when she came to a stop, officers said.

Shortly after, a 43-year-old woman driving a 2019 GMC around 65-70 miles per hour did not see the Chevrolet and rear-ended the vehicle. The impact caused both vehicles to veer off the roadway and onto the shoulder, officials said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, CHP said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 661-396-6600.