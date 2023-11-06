BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman is dead after she crashed into the back of a John Deere Tractor on Rowlee Road north of Buttonwillow Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened when a 21-year-old Bakersfield woman behind the wheel of a 2016 Nissan northbound on Rowlee Road approached a John Deere tractor ahead on the road traveling 20 miles per hour in the same direction.

For reasons unknown, the woman failed to slow down for the tractor and was unable to avoid a collision. The front of the Nissan collided into the backhoe bucket of the John Deere.

The Bakersfield woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

CHP officers said drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Buttonwillow CHP at 661-764-5580.