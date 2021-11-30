Bakersfield woman died from Union Ave multi-vehicle crash, brothers arrested

This story has been updated with comments from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman who was left with severe injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Union Avenue earlier this month has died and been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The woman was Fedricia Harrison, 40, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner. She was taken to Kern Medical with severe injuries the night of the accident. She died at the hospital on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 16 around 5:48 p.m. an accident involving 10 vehicles occurred at the intersection of Union Avenue and 21st Street. The suspect vehicle was a Chevrolet pickup truck that was allegedly speeding and ran the red light at the intersection causing the chain-reaction crash, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The accident left Harrison in the hospital with severe injuries.

On Nov. 18 Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, and Antonio Catarino-Reyes, 25, brothers from Madera were arrested in connection with the accident. They were arrested in Madera, then transported to Kern County where they were booked in the county jail.

Jose was facing charges of a felony hit-and-run and driving without a driver’s license. Antonio was facing charges of accessory to felony hit-and-run and driving without a driver’s license.

As of Tuesday, no charges have been filed.

Now that Harrison has died, the brothers may face additional charges, but the Kern County District Attorney’s Office would be the ones to amend the charges, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The case has not been submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office due to BPD still investigating the crash, according to the DA’s office. Once the case is submitted any additional facts that have surfaced since the crash took place will be considered and charges will be added accordingly, including the severity of injuries to all parties involved and the level of negligence that occurred at the time of the crash.

“Hit and run charges consider the level of the injuries involved in the collision and may apply regardless of who is at fault for the collision. Vehicular homicide charges are considered when a driver’s actions cause death and vary based upon a driver’s level of intent or negligence involved in the collision,” said Assistant District Attorney Joe Kinzel. “The strength of the evidence and any criminal or driving history of the suspects will be considered in determining potential charges when the investigation is completed and forwarded to the District Attorney.”