BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday.

Wini Laramir turned 100 years and was able to celebrate with her family. She was married for 66 years and says she has always been active. She says she doesn’t have one tip for a long life, but has some advice.

“I don’t chase men, and I don’t drink a whole lot of wine,” she said.

Laramir has three sons, eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.