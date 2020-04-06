Bakersfield woman calls on the community to support first responders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kelsey Sill wanted to say thank you to all the first responders and essential workers, who risk their well-being every day to serve her community.

“It’s vital for them to know that they’re thought of,” said Sill.

However, she knew it was going to be hard to acknowledge the thousands of foot soldiers serving our community.

“I didn’t feel like I was not doing enough,” said Sill

Therefore, like most Millenials, the 29-year-old turned to social media and asked people to nominate who they believe to be modern days heros.

Then, Sill requested them to write letters giving thanks, so they could receive a physical reminder of how important they are.

“I have quite a few messages from like families that are interested in writing letters with their kids,” said Sill.

After that positive response, Sill decided to set up a drop off location outside of In Your Wildest Dreams in downtown Bakersfield. She’s hoping people drop these letters off with an attached name and address, so she can safely distribute them to these essential employees.

“The outcome would be to let everyone know they’re not alone and they’re being appreciated,” said Sill.

If you would like to learn more information or donate to this initiative, you can visit the official Instagram page by clicking the button below.