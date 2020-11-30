Bakersfield woman becomes minister after turning her life around

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arlene Sanders, a woman who faced a past full of hardship, turned a new page in her life Sunday officially becoming a minister at Change Community Church.

Sanders had a difficult childhood, growing up with a mother who battled addiction in a troubled neighborhood. She says she became a product of her environment and joined a street gang as a result. But Sanders says she eventually found Christ and turned her life around as she became more involved with her church.

On Sunday, Sanders became officially licened as a minister. It’s a decision she encourages others to consider when they feel they have nowhere to turn.

“If you look at flowers in the garden and they’re out of season, you got to go turn that ground over,” she says. “He had to turn me over, in my heart, in my insides”

“With the direction of the lord, I want to go out and love people and let people know your current situation does not have to be your final destination.”