BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman was arrested after allegedly pepper spraying and assaulting a taco vendor when asked to pay for the tacos she consumed, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Bakersfield woman was later identified as Renee Latrice Hines, 36, according to LAPD.

Officers with the Southeast Area patrol responded to the call of a woman allegedly assaulting a taco vendor Sunday, Aug. 6 around 6:35 p.m. near Grandee Avenue and 103rd Street.

Police say Hines allegedly punched and pepper sprayed the vendor. After the assault, Hines went to her vehicle and a bystander began recording her.

Latrice then allegedly grabbed the taco stand sign and threw it in the bystander’s direction, according to police.