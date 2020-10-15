Bakersfield West Rotary Club, Hall Ambulance donate ambulance to rural Guatemalan hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Rotary Club and Hall Ambulance have teamed up to send an ambulance to a rural Guatemalan hospital.

The vehicle will be sent to a small, non-government, non-profit hospital in a rural area of the nation, tat relies mostly on donations from the community.

“It’s going to be put to use in a small hospital, in a rural area that provides 24-hour services to primarily women and children,” Randy Merriman, international service director for Bakersfield West Rotary said.

The club is also providing dental supplies for people living in Guatemala.