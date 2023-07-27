BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Water Lantern Festival will be returning to Bakersfield on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to their website.

The festival will be held at The Park at River Walk at 11298 Stockdale Hwy. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and guests will be able to enjoy food trucks, music and fun in addition to designing a lantern, according to organizers.

Organizers said lantern designing will begin at 7:30 p.m., and lanterns will be launched from 8 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale for the family-friendly event and will be available for purchase on the day of the festival, according to organizers.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit the Water Lantern Festival website.