Bakersfield Walmart stores provide $7,500 in grants to 4 local nonprofits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Walmart stores have provided $7,500 in grants to four local organizations as part of a Health and Wellness Giving Day.

In an effort to help nonprofits that have struggled amid COVID-19, stores on Calloway Drive, Allen Road, Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane donated to the ALS Association, Friends of Mercy, Garden Pathways and League of Dreams.

Walmart stores across the country and up and down the state have participated in the Day of Giving. In California, Walmart Neighborhood Markets have pledged $114,500 to health and wellness organizations located in the state.