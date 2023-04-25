BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of residents volunteered Tuesday to fill backpacks with essential materials as care packages for children in foster care.

The efforts was part of the Comfort Cases Packing Party — care packages that will go to children entering the foster care system.

Comfort Cases was founded in 2013 by Rob Scheer and his family with the purpose of giving hope and dignity to youth who are entering foster care.

According to Scheer, the organization was started in response to the cases of foster children being handed trash bags to carry their belongings with when they enter the foster care system, which he found unacceptable.

Comfort Cases has grown into an organization that has donated in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and even the United Kingdom.

“See, each and every one of us must understand something – children belong to all of us. They’re not mine, they’re not yours – but kids in foster care, they belong to all of us, to us. And we can do better and that’s what we’re doing today.” Scheer told 17 News.

Volunteers filled about 200 backpacks with new pajamas, socks, blankets, stuffed animals, books, activity materials, and dental hygiene kits among other essentials.



