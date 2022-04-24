BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of people went to the Bakersfield Village Flea Market searching for hidden treasure.

The annual flea market returned to the Kern County Museum where thousands of people came out to get deals on antiques, knickknacks and handmade items from local vendors.

Tables filled with hidden treasures. This flea market had dozens of vendors selling stuff all throughout the Kern County Museum.

“It’s been going for four years now,” Mike McCoy the Executive Director of the Kern County Museum said. “It’s really about antiques collectibles and vintage but it’s really a good day for family.”

Museum officials said thousands of people came the event with their families.

Items like old fashioned radios, a taxidermy bear and a scrap metal mariachi were some of the standout pieces. The vendors were also eager to be at this years market.

“It’s also really nice to be able to participate with the community during these kind of things,” Joan Schiewe a vendor at the flea market said. “This is a well attended event and people look forward to this one.”

Other wares included jewelry, iconic memorabilia from Disney and Coke, and an array of discounted furniture. There was a resting area with a food truck for people to take things slow and enjoy their time.

“If you want to go buy all your interior furnishing at a chain store and look like all your neighbors then fine but if you want to have unique interior decorating and have some vintage pieces in your home then you need to come check out your flea markets and your antique stores here in Bakersfield,” McCoy said.

The Kern County Museum’s next event is called ‘Get Lit’ which will be on Friday May 13th. The event is aimed to feature the museum’s historic neon lights. The event also will have tacos and margaritas to go along with the light viewing event.