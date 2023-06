BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Andrae Gonzales, Vice Mayor of Bakersfield, is launching a bid for the 35th Assembly District.

Gonzales will formally launch his campaign Wednesday evening, according to a release.

Gonzales served six years on the BCSD School Board, seven years on the Bakersfield City Council and most recently made history as the first Latino Vice Mayor in Bakersfield, according to a release.