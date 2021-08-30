Bakersfield veterans respond to American deaths in Afghanistan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans in Kern respond to the U.S. deaths in Afghanistan. Restaurants across Bakersfield reserved tables and full glasses of beer in memory of the fallen.



The Kabul airport attack killed 13 American military personnel. With these deaths happening across the world. People here in Bakersfield feel the effects.



Kern county is home to thousands of veterans. Many of whom fought in Afghanistan, Iraq, and even during World War II. Some veterans in Kern think the situation in Afghanistan was avoidable.

“It’s a giant crap show, for the lack of a better term,” Dick Taylor a Marine Corps veteran said. “I think all of us thought it was time for us to get out of Afghanistan for the most part, It is an embarrassment. Certainly, I feel so sorry for the families who lost a loved one with the marines, sailors, soldiers and air force personnel.”

Dick Taylor said the effect this has on the community is larger than people might think.

“It’s all a brotherhood and whether if someone is female or male serving in the military it is something, we all feel a kindred spirit,” Taylor said. “We have this (saying) that all stick together and you watch out for each other and it certainly will affect those here locally because some here knew those that died.”

Bakersfield restaurants and bars jumped to action. Many of them like Sonders, Chuys, and Crusaders set aside a table with full glasses of beer to represent each of the lost lives in Afghanistan.

“For us it definitely hit close to home,” Evan Morgan the director of marketing and communications for Crusaders said. “Myself and one of the owners both served in Iraq. This whole process with the withdrawal and the all the chaos that’s been going on and then obviously with the terrible tragedy that happened it’s been difficult for us. This is just a small way, a small token for us to show that we remember.”

Crusaders, owned and operated by veterans goes a step further.

They offer a pay it forward beer program, if you ever want to treat someone from law enforcement, first responders or the military to a cold brew.