Bakersfield Veteran’s Day parade returns in person after going virtual last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s annual Veteran’s Day parade returns in person on Nov. 11 after going virtual last year due to the pandemic.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. outside KGET studios at 21st and L Streets, then heads west on 21st Street, south on G Street, then east on 20th Street. 17’s Jim Scott will emcee the event. Bob Berman, the only known Pear Harbor survivor in Kern County, will be the Grand Marshall. Berman celebrated his 101st birthday in June.

A free pancake breakfast will be held for veterans ahead of the parade and a free lunch will be provided following the parade. Non-veterans can pay $5 for a pancake breakfast, $5 for a burger lunch and $8 for a tri-tip sandwich lunch.

Event Schedule:

Pancake Breakfast: 6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Parade: 10 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. -1:30 p.m. or until food runs out

All veterans and groups interested in participating in the parade still have time to submit their applications. Those interested can contact the American Legion Post 26 at 661-324-9453 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or send an email to eagleinfaith@gmail.com.