Bakersfield Vet Center offers support for veterans following Ridgecrest quakes

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is also providing assistance to those affected by the recent earthquakes in Ridgecrest.

The Bakersfield Vet Center brought its mobile clinic to Ridgecrest on Saturday. They are there to assist veterans, their families and other members of the community who need help coping with the events of last week.

The mobile clinic will be in Ridgecrest at least through July 22.

“The [naval] base is actually closed so the services that are normally provided on the base to those active duty service members are limited,” Jenny Frank of the Bakersfield Vet Center said.

“This community is limited on their resources for veterans as well, so we’re here to navigate those resources with the veterans. We’re here to link them up with emergency services whether that be non-profits that are local that serve veterans, whether they may need counseling because these types of events can create a lot of anxiety especially for those with PTSD.”

Frank said resources are available at the mobile clinic and at the Kerr McGee Community Center located at 100 W. California Ave. in Ridgecrest.

Counselors and outreach workers will provide assistance to veterans who need it.

Veterans needing assistance can also call 661-323-8387.