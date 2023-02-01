BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s time to start thinking about where to take your partner, family, or friends.

If you are stuck and have no idea where to take your special someone, look no further. We asked around and put together some great ideas of where to go and what to do.

You can impress your partner on Valentine’s Day by visiting a top restaurant in town — a classic move. Here is a list of a few local restaurants in town:

Zama Latin American Cuisine: A handful of reviews on Yelp say the ambiance of the restaurant is enjoyable and is a good date night restaurant.

According to the website, the restaurant serves brunch and dinner with a variety of alcoholic beverages.

For dinner, the restaurant serves seafood, soups and salads, steaks and desserts. For brunch, the restaurant serves eggs and sweet and healthy meals.

General Manager Benjamin Alvarado said on Valentine’s Day guests can expect a romantic environment and most of the reservations for that day are for couples.

The restaurant is still deciding on what decorations to use but like every day there will be candles on the tables and the lights will be dimmed, Alvarado said.

Zama Latin American Cuisine is located on 1623 19th St. in Downtown Bakersfield. The restaurant’s hours vary throughout the week, visit their website to see a full list of their hours.

Uricchio’s Trattoria: According to Yelp reviews Uricchio’s Trattoria is a little restaurant but the lighting makes it romantic.

One Yelp reviewer said they celebrated an early Valentine’s Day dinner there last year and the staff made sure the setting was comfortable and the food was wonderful.

The restaurant’s menu features a couple of soups and appetizers, such as crab cakes, Italian sausage and Mozzarella Marinara. For meals, the menu features a variety of salads, including a Chicken Cesar Salad, an Iceberg Lettuce Wedge salad and a Chicken Walnut salad and pastas.

To see the full menu and hours of operation go to the restaurant’s website.

The Botanist: Although The Botanist is new in town, early reviews are good. Multiple reviewers on Yelp say they enjoyed the “vibes” and “atmosphere.” The restaurant is even labeled as “classy.”

At this restaurant, one can find a handful of drinks and even some “Love Potions” which include, “Love Potion #9,” and “Twin Flame,” according to the restaurant’s menu.

The menu features small bites, such as flatbread, olives and brie. You can also find a few salads at the restaurant like a wedge salad and “The Botanist Salad,” which has arugula, herbs, seasonal vegetable and a miso ginger dressing. If you would prefer something else, the restaurant also has vegan options, steak, salmon and fish and chips.

MORE THAN RESTAURANTS

These are just a few local restaurants in Bakersfield but with a simple Google or Yelp search you are able to find more local restaurants that you can go to for the holiday or any day.

If eating is not really what you can your partner do try going out around town and trying a few activities together.

Museums: There are a variety of museums in town and the county where you can go if you would prefer that instead or this could be an addition to a date day.

According to Yelp reviews, a few of the best museums in Kern County are the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science, the Bakersfield Museum of Art, the Kern County Museum and the Kern Valley Museum.

Check the museums’ websites before planning your Valentine’s date and make sure they are open when you would like to go.

There are several museums in the Kern County area, but according to Yelp reviews these are a few of the “best.”

Escape rooms: If you’re looking for more of an interactive group activity, try going to an escape room.

Bakersfield has a handful of escape rooms around town that a couple, a group of friends or even a few couples can go enjoy.

According to Yelp, there are a few escape rooms in Bakersfield and they are all in the four to five-star ratings. The escape rooms in town are Real Escape, Puzzle Effect– Bakersfield and Brainy Actz Escape Rooms– Bakersfield.

Be sure to check the escape room’s information before heading out.

Murray Family Farms: The family farm is hosting a Valentine’s Day picnic event, according to organizers. k ,

The event will take place from Feb. 11 to 13 and 18 to 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Big Red Barn.

The event will feature a meal, a hayride and all regular farm activities excluding the paintball gallery and vortex.

Tickets will be available at the door or on the website.

These are just several Valentine’s date ideas to do with your partner, friends, or family on this day it truly only matters on who you spend it with.