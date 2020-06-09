Bakersfield Unity Rally being held on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Unity Rally focused on racial equality and denouncing police brutality is being held on Thursday.

The rally will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries, located at 510 E. Brundage Ln. A group of community leaders will discuss the next steps towards racial equality, denouncing police brutality and bringing the community together.

The rally will feature speakers from local government, law enforcement, community activists, business leaders and religious leaders. Each will be wrapped around our theme “If you see racism, you need to say something,” and how we will work toward racial equality in our community.

Attendees are urged to bring a face covering or one will be provided.

The Bakersfield Police Department will be present to facilitate crowd control. Seating will be spaced out every six feet, so there will be limited space. No one will be allowed to wait/stand in aisles or lobby area.

In addition, the audience will not be permitted to speak, as this platform is for listening to find solutions. No signs or posters of any kind will be permitted inside building.

For more information, call 661-281-5007.